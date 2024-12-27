Left Menu

Tragedy in Surat: Family Conflict Leads to Fatal Stabbing

In Surat city, Smit Jivani, a 34-year-old man, fatally stabbed his wife and son, injured his parents, and attempted suicide over a domestic issue. The incident stemmed from familial conflict after his uncle's family severed ties. The police are investigating to uncover the precise motive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 27-12-2024 14:26 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 14:26 IST
Tragedy in Surat: Family Conflict Leads to Fatal Stabbing
man
  • Country:
  • India

A deeply tragic incident unfolded in Surat, Gujarat, as a domestic dispute turned deadly. Police reported that a man named Smit Jivani, aged 34, fatally stabbed his wife and young son before attacking his own parents and attempting to take his own life.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Vipul Patel, the violence erupted following a family feud. Jivani was reportedly in a disturbed state after his uncle's family, following the uncle's death, severed all ties and forbade Jivani's family from visiting their residence.

The gruesome attacks occurred in the Sarthana area, where Jivani's wife, Hiral, 30, and their son, Chahat, 4, succumbed to their injuries. Meanwhile, Jivani and his parents are currently receiving medical care as investigations continue to explore the underlying causes of the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024