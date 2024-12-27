Tragedy in Surat: Family Conflict Leads to Fatal Stabbing

A deeply tragic incident unfolded in Surat, Gujarat, as a domestic dispute turned deadly. Police reported that a man named Smit Jivani, aged 34, fatally stabbed his wife and young son before attacking his own parents and attempting to take his own life.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Vipul Patel, the violence erupted following a family feud. Jivani was reportedly in a disturbed state after his uncle's family, following the uncle's death, severed all ties and forbade Jivani's family from visiting their residence.

The gruesome attacks occurred in the Sarthana area, where Jivani's wife, Hiral, 30, and their son, Chahat, 4, succumbed to their injuries. Meanwhile, Jivani and his parents are currently receiving medical care as investigations continue to explore the underlying causes of the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)