ED Probe Uncovers Massive Asset Scandal in Madhya Pradesh
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids in Madhya Pradesh as part of a laundering investigation linked to ex-transport official Saurabh Sharma. Assets worth over Rs 7.98 crore and gold and cash valued at Rs 52 crore were seized. Sharma is suspected of corruption, allegedly setting up enterprises through illegal means.
- Country:
- India
In a significant money-laundering investigation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has executed searches across multiple locations in Madhya Pradesh, targeting assets linked to a former transport department official, Saurabh Sharma. The operation follows allegations of disproportionate asset possession revealed by recent Lokayukta police investigations.
The ED's probe, accompanied by the Central Armed Police Forces, extends to eight premises in Bhopal, Gwalior, and Jabalpur. These sites are connected to Sharma's associates, indicating a broad network of financial misdeeds. The investigation also includes the retrieval of Rs 52 crore in gold and cash from an abandoned vehicle in Bhopal.
Sharma, who retired voluntarily from the transport department in 2023, is allegedly abroad to evade the inquiry. The Lokayukta accuses him of amassing illicit wealth, possibly by establishing businesses under names of family and associates. The I-T Department has circulated a lookout notice for Sharma, suspected to be in Dubai.
(With inputs from agencies.)
