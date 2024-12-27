Fraudulent Trio Nabbed for Impersonating Political Figures

Authorities have arrested three individuals accused of attempting to swindle Rs 5 lakh from a 64-year-old man by masquerading as officials from Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee's office. The incident has shocked the local community, highlighting the lengths to which fraudsters will go, including the use of forged documents and digital deception.

The victim, from Kalna in Purba Bardhaman district, filed a police report alleging that the accused had sought the money under the guise of using political influence to provide various amenities. This deception appeared to hold weight with the unsuspecting man, particularly with the use of a WhatsApp number featuring a photo of Banerjee as a profile image.

The apprehension of the suspects took place at the MLA hostel after a swift police action rooted in the victim's complaint. Authorities have launched a thorough investigation under the BNS Act, 2023, as they work to unravel the full scope of the imposters' illicit activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)