Diplomatic Ripples: Allegations Shake Russian-Norwegian Maritime Relations

The Kremlin accused a Norwegian-flagged vessel of breaching maritime law by allegedly refusing to rescue Russian sailors from a sinking cargo ship in the Mediterranean. Dmitry Medvedev labeled the act as unforgivable, raising tensions between Russia and Norway over this maritime incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-12-2024 15:32 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 15:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin has reacted strongly to allegations that a Norwegian-flagged vessel refused to assist Russian sailors during a maritime emergency in the Mediterranean. Such an action, if true, would have violated international maritime law, according to Russian officials.

On Friday, Dmitry Medvedev, a prominent member of Russia's security apparatus, condemned the alleged refusal for assistance by the Norwegian ship, describing it as an 'unforgivable act'. The accusation has stirred diplomatic tensions between Russia and Norway.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in both countries has yet to issue formal statements about the incident, but sources suggest that a thorough investigation may be underway to ascertain the facts and implications of this grave maritime allegation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

