Elderly Woman Fatally Stabbed in Herzliya
An 83-year-old woman was stabbed to death by a Palestinian man in Herzliya, Israel, in what police described as a terrorist attack. The victim succumbed to her wounds despite medical intervention. The suspect, identified as a former security services informant, has been apprehended.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 27-12-2024 15:42 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 15:40 IST
- Country:
- Israel
In a gruesome attack on Friday, an 83-year-old woman was fatally stabbed by a Palestinian man in the Israeli city of Herzliya. The incident, which police have labeled as a terrorist act, has sent shockwaves across the region.
Paramedics rushed to the scene, providing immediate treatment to the severely injured woman. Despite their efforts, she was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.
Authorities quickly identified and arrested the suspect, an ex-security services informant from the northern occupied West Bank. The arrest brings a semblance of closure, but tensions remain high.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic West Bank Shooting: Child Killed in Suspected Attack
Palestinian medics say an Israeli strike on a multi-storey building in central Gaza kills 25 and wounds dozens, reports AP.
Highway Roadblocks in Israel Uncover Illegal Palestinian Workers
Unprecedented Crackdown: Palestinian Security Forces Target Militants in Jenin
Family Seeks Justice for Activist in West Bank Tragedy