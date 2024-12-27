Elderly Woman Fatally Stabbed in Herzliya

In a gruesome attack on Friday, an 83-year-old woman was fatally stabbed by a Palestinian man in the Israeli city of Herzliya. The incident, which police have labeled as a terrorist act, has sent shockwaves across the region.

Paramedics rushed to the scene, providing immediate treatment to the severely injured woman. Despite their efforts, she was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Authorities quickly identified and arrested the suspect, an ex-security services informant from the northern occupied West Bank. The arrest brings a semblance of closure, but tensions remain high.

(With inputs from agencies.)