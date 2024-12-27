Panic in Imphal: Villages Targeted in Manipur Violence

Armed men initiated a coordinated gun-and-bomb assault in Manipur's Imphal East district, targeting the villages of Sanasabi and Thamnapokpi, according to police reports.

Although no injuries were reported, the attacks incited panic among locals, prompting security forces to respond with a vigorous exchange of fire.

Security personnel, including CRPF forces, were instrumental in rescuing vulnerable villagers, highlighting the ongoing ethnic conflict between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities that has claimed over 250 lives and displaced many since May last year.

