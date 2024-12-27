Left Menu

Panic in Imphal: Villages Targeted in Manipur Violence

Armed men launched gun-and-bomb attacks in two Manipur villages, causing panic but no reported injuries. Security forces retaliated, engaging in intense gunfire. The violence displaced thousands amidst ethnic conflict between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups, with security personnel playing a crucial role in rescuing affected women and children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 27-12-2024 15:46 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 15:43 IST
Panic in Imphal: Villages Targeted in Manipur Violence
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Armed men initiated a coordinated gun-and-bomb assault in Manipur's Imphal East district, targeting the villages of Sanasabi and Thamnapokpi, according to police reports.

Although no injuries were reported, the attacks incited panic among locals, prompting security forces to respond with a vigorous exchange of fire.

Security personnel, including CRPF forces, were instrumental in rescuing vulnerable villagers, highlighting the ongoing ethnic conflict between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities that has claimed over 250 lives and displaced many since May last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024