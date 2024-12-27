Supreme Court Urges Action for Fasting Farmer Leader
The Supreme Court addressed concerns about farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's health, urging the Punjab government to provide medical aid during his indefinite hunger strike. The bench instructed the state to report on compliance by December 28, amid hesitations from the farmers and considerations of possible interventions.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court voiced concern on Friday about the health condition of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is currently on a hunger strike, and instructed the Punjab government to ensure he receives medical assistance.
A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Sudhanshu Dhulia issued a notice on a contempt petition filed against the Punjab administration's top officials for not adhering to a previous order to provide medical care to Dallewal.
The court directed the Punjab government to submit a compliance report by December 28 and ordered the presence of the state's chief secretary and DGP at the next hearing. Concerns were raised about the resistance faced by officials attempting to assist Dallewal, despite the urgency of his medical situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Intervenes in Farmer Leader's Hunger Strike
SC asks Punjab, Centre to immediately provide medical help to farmer leader Dallewal and persuade him to break his fast-unto-death.
SC says no force should be used to break Punjab farmer leader Dallewal’s protest unless it is imperative to save his life.
SC voices concern over deteriorating health of Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on a fast-unto-death.
Punjab Farmer Leader Urges Massive 'Rail Roko' Participation Amid Clashes