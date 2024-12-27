Left Menu

Supreme Court Urges Action for Fasting Farmer Leader

The Supreme Court addressed concerns about farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's health, urging the Punjab government to provide medical aid during his indefinite hunger strike. The bench instructed the state to report on compliance by December 28, amid hesitations from the farmers and considerations of possible interventions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 17:13 IST
Jagjit Singh Dallewal
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court voiced concern on Friday about the health condition of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is currently on a hunger strike, and instructed the Punjab government to ensure he receives medical assistance.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Sudhanshu Dhulia issued a notice on a contempt petition filed against the Punjab administration's top officials for not adhering to a previous order to provide medical care to Dallewal.

The court directed the Punjab government to submit a compliance report by December 28 and ordered the presence of the state's chief secretary and DGP at the next hearing. Concerns were raised about the resistance faced by officials attempting to assist Dallewal, despite the urgency of his medical situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

