Supreme Court Urges Action for Fasting Farmer Leader

The Supreme Court voiced concern on Friday about the health condition of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is currently on a hunger strike, and instructed the Punjab government to ensure he receives medical assistance.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Sudhanshu Dhulia issued a notice on a contempt petition filed against the Punjab administration's top officials for not adhering to a previous order to provide medical care to Dallewal.

The court directed the Punjab government to submit a compliance report by December 28 and ordered the presence of the state's chief secretary and DGP at the next hearing. Concerns were raised about the resistance faced by officials attempting to assist Dallewal, despite the urgency of his medical situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)