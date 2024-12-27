Left Menu

Clashes Erupt in Manipur: Gunfight Injures Policeman and Volunteer Amidst Ethnic Tensions

A gunfight in Manipur's Imphal East resulted in injuries to a policeman and a village volunteer. The skirmish between armed men from the hills and security forces occurred in Sanasabi and Thamnapokpi villages, amid ongoing ethnic violence. A warning note, linked to extortion, was also discovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 27-12-2024 17:51 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 17:51 IST
Clashes Erupt in Manipur: Gunfight Injures Policeman and Volunteer Amidst Ethnic Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Manipur's Imphal East district, a gunfight between armed men and security forces left at least two people injured, including a policeman, according to reports on Friday.

According to a senior police officer, the attacks by armed groups from the hills prompted a significant response from security forces in Sanasabi and Thamnapokpi villages.

While a policeman has been hospitalized with shoulder injuries, a civilian volunteer also sustained hand injuries. The conflict marks the continuation of ethnic violence in the region, affecting hundreds and leading to a severe humanitarian crisis.

A separate incident saw a threat in the form of a grenade and note left at a doctor's residence in Imphal West, heightening tensions. This threat is believed to be related to extortion by the banned militant group Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group).

Law enforcement managed to safely remove the grenade, although the incident underscores the persistent insecurity in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024