Clashes Erupt in Manipur: Gunfight Injures Policeman and Volunteer Amidst Ethnic Tensions

In Manipur's Imphal East district, a gunfight between armed men and security forces left at least two people injured, including a policeman, according to reports on Friday.

According to a senior police officer, the attacks by armed groups from the hills prompted a significant response from security forces in Sanasabi and Thamnapokpi villages.

While a policeman has been hospitalized with shoulder injuries, a civilian volunteer also sustained hand injuries. The conflict marks the continuation of ethnic violence in the region, affecting hundreds and leading to a severe humanitarian crisis.

A separate incident saw a threat in the form of a grenade and note left at a doctor's residence in Imphal West, heightening tensions. This threat is believed to be related to extortion by the banned militant group Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group).

Law enforcement managed to safely remove the grenade, although the incident underscores the persistent insecurity in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)