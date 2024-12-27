Left Menu

Global Headlines: Tensions Escalate Amid Power Struggles

NATO boosts Baltic Sea presence after undersea sabotage; Israeli raids Gaza hospital amidst intense conflict; China's Zhuhai attack driver sentenced to death; political turmoil in South Korea, Germany preps for snap elections; allegations of biotechnology espionage in Russia against a US citizen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 18:28 IST
NATO has announced an increased presence in the Baltic Sea following the suspected sabotage of critical undersea power and internet cables. Estonia's navy has launched operations to secure its power links, while Finland has detained a ship suspected of causing an outage on the Estlink 2 cable, requesting NATO's support.

In the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces conducted a raid on the Kamal Adwan Hospital, prompting an evacuation and resulting in significant casualties from separate strikes. The intense escalation raises further humanitarian concerns in the region.

South Korea faces political upheaval as its parliament impeaches acting President Han Duck-soo, thrusting the country into a deep political crisis following President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment. Meanwhile, international relations remain tense with accusations and legal actions across various countries.

