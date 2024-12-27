Homs on Edge: New Syrian Regime Faces Sectarian Unrest

Homs, a central Syrian city, witnessed heightened security checks by the newly formed security forces after unrest triggered by an Alawite minority protest. Protests followed alleged vandalism of an Alawite shrine, raising fears of renewed sectarian violence.

Armed groups still operate in Homs while the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham-led security forces attempt to establish control. Recent clashes, resulting in casualties near Tartous, underscore the fragile peace that persists post-Assad. Residents, while initially apprehensive, have observed the new administration's commitment to religious coexistence.

The city's police are recruiting to bolster their ranks, yet the presence of various armed factions complicates the landscape, leaving many apprehensive about a return to the chaos that marked Syria's civil war era.

(With inputs from agencies.)