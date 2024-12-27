Delhi Police Cracks Down on Pan-India Drug Syndicate
The Delhi Police arrested three individuals, including the kingpin, dismantling a nationwide narcotics ring manufacturing and distributing illegal drugs like Alprazolam and Codeine syrup. They seized drugs worth Rs 1 crore. The syndicate had operations in several states and planned to expand with a new fake medicine factory.
The Delhi Police successfully arrested three individuals involved in a nationwide drug syndicate, including the group's kingpin, an official announced on Friday. This operation has disrupted the manufacturing and distribution of illegal narcotics throughout the country.
The police revealed that the men were producing Alprazolam tablets and syrups containing Triprolidine Hydrochloride and Codeine Phosphate, with seized drugs valued at around Rs 1 crore. Law enforcement officials also confiscated the machinery and packaging materials used in the illicit production.
Identified as Samaludden alias Sadik, Mohammad Gulzar, and Salman, the suspects were found to have extensive connections with distribution networks spanning Haryana, Delhi, and Uttarakhand. This discovery followed a December 25 tip-off, leading to the recovery of significant quantities of drugs and plans to establish a new illegal manufacturing plant.
