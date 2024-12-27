Tamil Nadu BJP Chief's Whiplash Agitation Sparks Controversy
Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai caused a stir by whipping himself to protest DMK's handling of a sexual assault case. He accused police of misconduct and began a barefoot vow until DMK is unseated. Critics, including DMK officials, mocked his actions, questioning his motives and sincerity.
Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai made headlines on Friday with a controversial protest, flogging himself publicly in condemnation of the ruling DMK and state police. The protest, staged in Coimbatore, was over the management of a sexual assault case involving a Chennai college student.
Clad in a green dhoti and bare-chested, Annamalai's performance was a critique of the alleged mishandling by authorities, particularly focusing on the supposed leak of an FIR that exposed the identity of the victim. His actions were a dramatic continuation of a vow not to wear footwear until the DMK is ousted from power.
While Annamalai's unusual form of protest has drawn attention, it has also attracted criticism. DMK leaders, like R S Bharathi, questioned the sincerity and effectiveness of such protests. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu's Higher Education officials emphasize due legal process, noting that the suspect involved in the incident has been apprehended and investigations are ongoing.
