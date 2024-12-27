Jodhpur Police Bust Major Drug Racket in Rajasthan

In a significant breakthrough, the Jodhpur Police's Cyclone Team has apprehended three notorious drug smugglers in the Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan. Among the captured was Jasaram, a suspect with a Rs 25,000 cash reward on his head for his involvement in multiple criminal activities across the region.

Jasaram, Baburam, and Chetanram were arrested from a secluded farmhouse in Bhaniyana during 'Operation Madgavaiya', according to Inspector-General of Police Vikas Kumar. Jasaram was previously wanted in connection with drug smuggling cases in several districts including Pali, Chittorgarh, and Barmer.

The arrests were made after obtaining a photo of the farmhouse cook, leading to a strategic operation that culminated in a successful raid. The trio was captured after a pursuit of the cook, which ultimately led officers to the farmhouse hideout.

(With inputs from agencies.)