Jodhpur Police Bust Major Drug Racket in Rajasthan

The Jodhpur Police's Cyclone Team apprehended three drug smugglers in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, including Jasaram, who had a cash reward on his head. The operation 'Madgavaiya' led to the capture of Jasaram, Baburam, and Chetanram from a farmhouse, following a tip-off about their operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 27-12-2024 18:59 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 18:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant breakthrough, the Jodhpur Police's Cyclone Team has apprehended three notorious drug smugglers in the Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan. Among the captured was Jasaram, a suspect with a Rs 25,000 cash reward on his head for his involvement in multiple criminal activities across the region.

Jasaram, Baburam, and Chetanram were arrested from a secluded farmhouse in Bhaniyana during 'Operation Madgavaiya', according to Inspector-General of Police Vikas Kumar. Jasaram was previously wanted in connection with drug smuggling cases in several districts including Pali, Chittorgarh, and Barmer.

The arrests were made after obtaining a photo of the farmhouse cook, leading to a strategic operation that culminated in a successful raid. The trio was captured after a pursuit of the cook, which ultimately led officers to the farmhouse hideout.

(With inputs from agencies.)

