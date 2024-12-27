Tragic Electrocution Sparks Protests in Odisha's Farming Community

In a tragic incident in Odisha's Bhadrak district, a farmer, Pramad Das, lost his life after being electrocuted by a live wire on Friday, according to police reports. This unfortunate event has raised serious concerns among the local farming community.

The accident occurred in Baligaon Narasinghpur village when Das came into contact with the live wire, which had snapped and fallen onto farmland, causing a fire that destroyed nearly two acres of crops. The police stated that the flames were swiftly extinguished by the fire department personnel who arrived at the scene.

In response to the perceived negligence by the electricity department, angry villagers staged protests, demanding justice and compensation for the loss of life and destruction of crops. Some villagers went to the extent of blocking Chandbali road, disrupting traffic. Law enforcement officers have now managed to bring the situation under control.

(With inputs from agencies.)