Left Menu

Tragic Electrocution Sparks Protests in Odisha's Farming Community

A farmer named Pramad Das was electrocuted after contacting a live electric wire in Bhadrak district, Odisha, leading to crop damage. The incident sparked protests against the electricity department for negligence. Villagers blocked roads demanding compensation, but the situation was eventually brought under control by police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadrak | Updated: 27-12-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 19:07 IST
Tragic Electrocution Sparks Protests in Odisha's Farming Community
farmer
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Odisha's Bhadrak district, a farmer, Pramad Das, lost his life after being electrocuted by a live wire on Friday, according to police reports. This unfortunate event has raised serious concerns among the local farming community.

The accident occurred in Baligaon Narasinghpur village when Das came into contact with the live wire, which had snapped and fallen onto farmland, causing a fire that destroyed nearly two acres of crops. The police stated that the flames were swiftly extinguished by the fire department personnel who arrived at the scene.

In response to the perceived negligence by the electricity department, angry villagers staged protests, demanding justice and compensation for the loss of life and destruction of crops. Some villagers went to the extent of blocking Chandbali road, disrupting traffic. Law enforcement officers have now managed to bring the situation under control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024