Maratha Community Stands Defiant: Justice for Santosh Deshmukh's Murder

Renapur witnessed a significant demonstration by the Maratha community on Friday, protesting the brutal murder of Santosh Deshmukh, a village leader in Beed. The community presented their demands, including a fast-track hearing and justice for Deshmukh's family.

The protest, orchestrated by the Sakal Maratha Samaj, drew thousands from the community, emphasizing dissatisfaction with the slow justice process. They urged severe penalties against those responsible and highlighted related cases, demanding accountability.

Amid emotional appeals from Deshmukh's family, the community pledged further demonstrations. Tensions heightened following allegations against local political figures, while support for Deshmukh was rallied through social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)