Left Menu

Court Mandates Welfare Measures in Anticipatory Bail Case

A Delhi court granted anticipatory bail to a 21-year-old accused of raping a minor, emphasizing the infant's welfare. The relationship was reportedly consensual, but physical contact with a minor remains an offense. Conditions include financial provisions for the child's welfare and medical care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 20:30 IST
Court Mandates Welfare Measures in Anticipatory Bail Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has granted anticipatory bail to a 21-year-old man accused of raping and impregnating a minor, while emphasizing the welfare measures for the infant born to the survivor.

Presiding over the case, Additional Sessions Judge Anu Aggarwal expressed concern over the lack of submissions regarding the child's welfare. It was noted that the child, despite having living parents, was forced to reside in a care home.

The court reiterated that the accused was charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and that physical relations with a minor are still an offense, regardless of the consensual nature of their relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024