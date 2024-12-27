Court Mandates Welfare Measures in Anticipatory Bail Case
A Delhi court granted anticipatory bail to a 21-year-old accused of raping a minor, emphasizing the infant's welfare. The relationship was reportedly consensual, but physical contact with a minor remains an offense. Conditions include financial provisions for the child's welfare and medical care.
- Country:
- India
A Delhi court has granted anticipatory bail to a 21-year-old man accused of raping and impregnating a minor, while emphasizing the welfare measures for the infant born to the survivor.
Presiding over the case, Additional Sessions Judge Anu Aggarwal expressed concern over the lack of submissions regarding the child's welfare. It was noted that the child, despite having living parents, was forced to reside in a care home.
The court reiterated that the accused was charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and that physical relations with a minor are still an offense, regardless of the consensual nature of their relationship.
(With inputs from agencies.)
