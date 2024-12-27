Left Menu

International Outcry Grows Over Journalist Cecilia Sala's Detention in Iran

Italy is working tirelessly to secure the release of journalist Cecilia Sala, detained in Iran for over a week. Sala, a reporter for Il Foglio and Chora Media, was arrested on December 19. The Italian foreign ministry is in contact with Iran, and diplomatic efforts are ongoing to ensure her freedom.

Italy is actively pursuing the release of journalist Cecilia Sala, who has been detained in Iran for more than a week. Politicians and citizens are expressing serious concerns over her situation.

Cecilia Sala, 29, affiliated with Il Foglio and Chora Media, was arrested in Tehran on December 19. The Italian foreign ministry is coordinating with Iranian authorities to understand Sala's legal and detention conditions. Key government figures, including Defence Minister Guido Crosetto, are stressing the importance of her release, labeling the arrest as 'unacceptable'.

Chora Media stated that Sala had left Rome with a valid journalist visa, producing multiple podcast episodes before her intended return on December 20. Held in solitary confinement at Tehran's Evin prison, the circumstances of her detention remain unclear amid diplomatic tensions. The Italian ambassador in Iran has visited her, and she has made phone contact with her family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

