Tragic Road Accident in Madhya Pradesh Claims Two Lives

A road accident in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, resulted in the deaths of two individuals and injuries to 20 others. The incident occurred when the victims were returning from a funerary event, and their vehicle overturned while overtaking another vehicle. The deceased were identified as Ramchandra Malakar and Lakhan Malakar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khargone | Updated: 27-12-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 21:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal accident in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday led to two deaths and injuries to 20 others, according to police reports.

The incident transpired around 6 p.m. near Jirbhar village under Bedia police station limits. Victims were returning from a funerary ritual for spiritual leader Siyaram Baba when their vehicle overturned while trying to overtake another vehicle.

Police identified the deceased as Ramchandra Malakar, aged 45, and Lakhan Malakar, aged 60. Superintendent of Police Dharamraj Meena stated that eight of the injured have been hospitalized, while others received first aid and were discharged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

