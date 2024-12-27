Tragic Road Accident in Madhya Pradesh Claims Two Lives

A fatal accident in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday led to two deaths and injuries to 20 others, according to police reports.

The incident transpired around 6 p.m. near Jirbhar village under Bedia police station limits. Victims were returning from a funerary ritual for spiritual leader Siyaram Baba when their vehicle overturned while trying to overtake another vehicle.

Police identified the deceased as Ramchandra Malakar, aged 45, and Lakhan Malakar, aged 60. Superintendent of Police Dharamraj Meena stated that eight of the injured have been hospitalized, while others received first aid and were discharged.

