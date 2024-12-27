Extradition Ordered: Montenegrin Justice Ministry's Decision on Do Kwon

In a significant development, Montenegro's Justice Minister, Bojan Bozovic, has authorized the extradition of Do Kwon. Kwon, co-founder of Terraform Labs, is wanted by authorities in both South Korea and the United States. The Ministry of Justice confirmed the decision on its official website on Friday.

This move underscores a collaborative international legal effort, demonstrating a commitment to addressing complex cross-border law enforcement challenges. Do Kwon is alleged to have committed crimes that have attracted attention globally, leading to heightened diplomatic and legal engagement.

The extradition decision marks a critical milestone in this high-profile case, reflecting the growing importance of international legal cooperation in addressing such issues. With multiple nations involved, the case could pave the way for future extradition proceedings.

