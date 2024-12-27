Left Menu

Arrest in Faridabad for Alleged Assault on Minor

A 55-year-old man in Faridabad has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl in the same building. The incident came to light when the girl's maternal uncle discovered the assault. The police registered an FIR under the POCSO Act and detained the suspect for interrogation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 27-12-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 21:31 IST
A 55-year-old man in Faridabad has been detained for allegedly sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl residing in the same building, police reported on Friday.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Thursday evening while the girl's parents were out at work, according to the Faridabad Police.

The family of the young victim lives on the ground floor, while the accused occupies the second floor of the building, both as tenants.

Police detailed that the girl's maternal uncle arrived at her home on Thursday. Noticing her absence, he called her repeatedly, until she descended from the second floor, where the accused, named Uday, resides.

The child recounted the alleged assault, following which her concerned parents returned home and promptly reported the matter to law enforcement.

A police team was dispatched to the location, and after providing the child with necessary counseling, they filed an FIR against the accused under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Later that night, authorities arrested the man involved in the case. A senior police officer confirmed that the suspect is currently under interrogation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

