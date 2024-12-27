Mumbai Steps Up: Over 14,000 Police Deployed for New Year's Eve Safety
Over 14,000 police personnel will be deployed across Mumbai on New Year's Eve to ensure public safety. With large gatherings expected at key locations, the police force, along with special units, will work to maintain order, prevent drunk driving, and tackle any illicit activities.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move to ensure public safety, Mumbai will see the deployment of over 14,000 police personnel on New Year's Eve, officials reported on Friday.
Leading up to the celebrations, police anticipate massive turnouts at iconic spots like the Gateway of India and Marine Drive. Authorities will actively patrol commercial areas such as hotels and restaurants, focusing on law and order during this festive time. The force will include 12,048 constables, 2,184 officers, and a significant number of senior officers managing security arrangements.
Enhanced measures will involve SRPF platoons, quick response teams, bomb squads, riot control units, and home guards. Checkpoints will be established on major routes for sobriety checks and to curb illicit activities, ensuring a safe environment for revellers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
