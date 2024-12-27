Tragic Misfire: Nigerian Airstrike's Fatal Error

In a recent military operation gone awry, Nigeria's military has confirmed that an airstrike intended for a Lakurawa group hideout in Sokoto State mistakenly killed 10 civilians. Army spokesperson Edward Buba revealed that secondary explosions were responsible for the casualties.

The tragedy unfolded when a military fighter jet, pursuing bandits, inadvertently bombed civilian areas. Sokoto State Governor Ahmed Aliyu disclosed on Wednesday that several individuals were injured in the incident alongside the fatalities.

The military is actively investigating whether the civilians were involved with the insurgents, while emphasizing ongoing efforts to minimize civilian harm during operations. The Lakurawa group has been identified as a significant threat, infiltrating northwest Nigeria from Niger and Mali.

(With inputs from agencies.)