Crackdown on Fake Identity Syndicate in Kolkata

A Bangladeshi national has been apprehended in the Park Street area of Kolkata for illegal residency and procuring fake identity documentation, police reported. The individual, hailing from Narail, Bangladesh, was arrested in Collins Lane on Thursday after a tip-off.

Authorities revealed the man had been residing in Khidderpore since 2023, using a fake Aadhaar card with a fabricated address in North 24 Parganas, along with a counterfeit PAN card. He was living in rented accommodation at the time of arrest.

This arrest mirrors another recent case involving a Bangladeshi national found in the Marquis Street area. Police are actively investigating a suspected syndicate responsible for issuing these fake documents. Furthermore, the Assam Police announced the arrest of eight militants from a banned Islamist group, including two from Murshidabad, West Bengal.

