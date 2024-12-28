Delhi's Legal Drama: High Court Cases and Political Battles

In a significant legal saga, several prominent politicians, such as former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, have navigated the courts seeking various legal relieves. Their cases were triggered by controversies surrounding the 2021-2022 Delhi excise policy, which led to their high-profile arrests.

Kejriwal's arrest, a first for a sitting chief minister, came after the Delhi High Court's decision to deny him interim protection. What followed was a sequence of bold legal moves, including appeals and counter-cases by Kejriwal, as well as public interest litigations challenging his role as CM.

The political arena is also abuzz with other legal skirmishes involving BJP leaders and Delhi's administrative decisions. An array of cases reflects broader themes of governance, with the high court addressing issues from infrastructure developments to the controversial freebie culture in politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)