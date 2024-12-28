Left Menu

Justice Served: Convictions in Kerala Youth Congress Murders

A CBI court has found 14 individuals, including former CPI(M) MLA, guilty in the murders of Youth Congress workers Kripesh and Sarath Lal in Kerala. Of 24 accused, 14 were convicted for murder and conspiracy. The case highlights political violence in the region, with a sentencing set for January 3.

Updated: 28-12-2024 13:37 IST
CBI Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A CBI court in Kerala has convicted 14 individuals, including a former CPI(M) MLA, in the brutal case that shook the state five years ago.

The verdict pertains to the politically motivated murders of Youth Congress workers Kripesh and Sarath Lal in Periya, Kasaragod district. The sentencing will be announced on January 3.

The conviction comes after persistent legal efforts by the victims' families, culminating in the Kerala High Court directing the central agency to conduct a thorough investigation, despite opposition from the state government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

