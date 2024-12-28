Justice Served: Convictions in Kerala Youth Congress Murders
A CBI court has found 14 individuals, including former CPI(M) MLA, guilty in the murders of Youth Congress workers Kripesh and Sarath Lal in Kerala. Of 24 accused, 14 were convicted for murder and conspiracy. The case highlights political violence in the region, with a sentencing set for January 3.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 28-12-2024 13:37 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 13:28 IST
- Country:
- India
A CBI court in Kerala has convicted 14 individuals, including a former CPI(M) MLA, in the brutal case that shook the state five years ago.
The verdict pertains to the politically motivated murders of Youth Congress workers Kripesh and Sarath Lal in Periya, Kasaragod district. The sentencing will be announced on January 3.
The conviction comes after persistent legal efforts by the victims' families, culminating in the Kerala High Court directing the central agency to conduct a thorough investigation, despite opposition from the state government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Justice Delivered: Swift Convictions Amidst Bungled Investigation in West Bengal
CPI(M) Clears Tanmoy Bhattacharya of Misconduct Allegations
Judge Upholds Trump Conviction Amidst Presidential Immunity Debate
Judge Upholds Trump's Conviction Despite Supreme Court Argument
Trump's Bid to Overturn Conviction Falls Flat Amid Supreme Court's Ruling