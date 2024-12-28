Supreme Court Intervenes in Farmer Leader's Hospitalization Standoff
The Supreme Court has given Punjab until December 31 to persuade fasting farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal to receive medical care. Despite resistance from protesters, the court urged the state to shift Dallewal to a hospital, emphasizing the severity of the situation and potential criminal implications.
The Supreme Court has intervened in the ongoing standoff involving Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on a hunger strike since November 26. The court has given the Punjab government until December 31 to persuade Dallewal to accept medical treatment and move him to a hospital.
During a rare vacation hearing, the court reprimanded the Punjab government for its failure to provide medical aid to Dallewal. The state blamed its inaction on the resistance from protesting farmers around Dallewal's protest site. Advocate General Gurminder Singh reported that efforts to move Dallewal have been unsuccessful as he refused medical assistance.
The court, expressing concern over Dallewal's health, stated that preventing his hospitalization potentially amounts to criminal abetment to suicide. It urged the Punjab government to seek central assistance if needed, and emphasized the urgency of complying with its orders to ensure Dallewal receives necessary medical care.
