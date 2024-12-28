Left Menu

Supreme Court Intervenes in Farmer Leader's Hospitalization Standoff

The Supreme Court has given Punjab until December 31 to persuade fasting farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal to receive medical care. Despite resistance from protesters, the court urged the state to shift Dallewal to a hospital, emphasizing the severity of the situation and potential criminal implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2024 13:48 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 13:42 IST
Supreme Court Intervenes in Farmer Leader's Hospitalization Standoff
Supreme Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has intervened in the ongoing standoff involving Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on a hunger strike since November 26. The court has given the Punjab government until December 31 to persuade Dallewal to accept medical treatment and move him to a hospital.

During a rare vacation hearing, the court reprimanded the Punjab government for its failure to provide medical aid to Dallewal. The state blamed its inaction on the resistance from protesting farmers around Dallewal's protest site. Advocate General Gurminder Singh reported that efforts to move Dallewal have been unsuccessful as he refused medical assistance.

The court, expressing concern over Dallewal's health, stated that preventing his hospitalization potentially amounts to criminal abetment to suicide. It urged the Punjab government to seek central assistance if needed, and emphasized the urgency of complying with its orders to ensure Dallewal receives necessary medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024