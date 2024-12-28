Left Menu

Supreme Court Pressures Punjab to Save Hunger-Striking Farmer Leader

The Supreme Court has given the Punjab government until December 31 to convince farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on a hunger strike, to seek medical help. Despite resistance from protesting farmers, the court insists on hospitalizing Dallewal, expressing concern over his health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 14:43 IST
Jagjit Singh Dallewal
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court, in an urgent move, has granted the Punjab government until the end of the year to persuade farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been fasting for over a month, to get medical assistance at a hospital. Dallewal's condition has sparked significant health concerns.

During a special session, the court criticized the Punjab government for allowing matters to worsen and not ensuring medical care for Dallewal. Reports suggest his fellow protestors are obstructing efforts to move him to a hospital, which the court condemned as potentially criminal behavior.

The bench has allowed Punjab to seek help from the central government if needed, although it expressed frustration over the resistance faced by state authorities from other farmer groups. With time running out, the court hopes for swift action to safeguard Dallewal's health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

