Fire and Explosion at Najafgarh Factory Injures Six

A devastating incident unfolded in southwest Delhi as a fire broke out at a namkeen factory in the Najafgarh area, leaving six workers injured, officials reported.

The Delhi Fire Services received an emergency call at 8:16 am, prompting them to dispatch 17 water tenders to tackle the blaze at Manu Namkeen Factory.

The injured workers, who were baking biscuits in the factory's oven at the time of the fire, were initially taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital before being transferred to Safdarjung Hospital. A burst gas pipe might be to blame for the fire and subsequent explosion, according to a senior police officer. Investigations are ongoing.

