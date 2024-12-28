Left Menu

Cross-Border Tensions: Afghan Taliban Strike Back

The Afghan Taliban has targeted regions across the disputed border with Pakistan, following recent Pakistani airstrikes inside Afghanistan. The attacks highlight ongoing tensions over the Durand Line, a boundary Afghanistan disputes. Afghan authorities claim retaliation was due, while Pakistan blames Afghan soil for hosting militant attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 15:01 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 15:01 IST
In a dramatic escalation of cross-border tensions, Afghan Taliban forces targeted "several points" they claimed were beyond a disputed boundary line with Pakistan. This retaliation comes just days after Pakistani aircraft reportedly conducted aerial strikes in Afghanistan.

The Afghan Defence Ministry's statement refrained from directly naming Pakistan, referring instead to a "hypothetical line" that Afghanistan does not acknowledge as an official border. The target areas are said to be hideouts for elements that organize attacks in Afghanistan, the ministry contends.

Longstanding disputes over the Durand Line continue to strain Afghan-Pakistani relations, with both countries accusing each other of harboring militant forces responsible for cross-border attacks. Details on casualties or targeted locations remain undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

