High Court Orders SIT Probe in Campus Assault Case
The Madras High Court has ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team, composed of women IPS officers, to investigate the sexual assault of a woman student at Anna University. The state government is directed to compensate the victim with Rs 25 lakh, and her education will remain unaffected.
The Madras High Court has mandated the creation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to examine a recent alleged sexual assault incident involving a woman student at Anna University. This decision was made during a Saturday session.
The SIT will be entirely female, with all three members being women IPS officers, reflecting the seriousness with which the court is approaching the investigation. Additionally, the state government has been ordered to compensate the victim with Rs 25 lakh.
Presiding over the case, Justice S M Subramaniam and Justice V Lakshminarayan emphasized the importance of ensuring the victim's education remains uninterrupted. They instructed Anna University to waive any fees for the student. The assault has fueled significant outrage from opposition parties and civil society. Authorities have so far apprehended one suspect in connection with the crime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
