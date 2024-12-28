Investigation Ordered in Delhi Over Alleged Scheme Misuse
Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has initiated an inquiry into private individuals allegedly collecting personal data from women under the guise of the Mahila Samman Yojana. The AAP accuses the BJP of undermining its scheme before the impending elections. The situation involves tensions between political parties, privacy concerns, and voter influence.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has called for an investigation into the alleged misuse of personal data collection under the Mahila Samman Yojana, his office announced on Saturday. The inquiry targets private individuals accused of gathering women's personal details illegally.
The AAP claims the investigation is politically motivated, suggesting that the BJP seeks to undermine its initiatives ahead of February's Assembly polls. The party asserts the inquiry is influenced by BJP leader Amit Shah's office, as tensions rise between Delhi's ruling party and opposition forces.
Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit's complaint prompted the investigation. He reported apprehensions about unauthorized data collection under the scheme, which promises women Rs 1,000 monthly. The controversy underscores broader concerns about privacy and electoral fairness, while the Women's and Child Development Department warns against unauthorized data handling.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- inquiry
- Mahila Samman Yojana
- privacy
- personal data
- AAP
- BJP
- Assembly polls
- Sandeep Dikshit
- women
ALSO READ
West Bengal BJP's Ram Temple Plan Sparks Political Debate in Murshidabad
Congress Demands Expunging of BJP MP's Remarks in Lok Sabha
BJP bows before the Constitution and has never played with independence, autonomy of institutions: Rajnath Singh.
BJP Lauds 'One Nation One Election' Bill for Political Stability
If not for LS poll results, they (BJP) would have begun changing Constitution: Priyanka Gandhi.