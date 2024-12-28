Diplomat Reflects on Manmohan Singh's Legacy in Palestine Relations

Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer, the charge d'affaires of the Palestine embassy in India, honored former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Friday, recognizing his support for the Palestinian cause.

Jazer emphasized Singh's pivotal role in securing land for Palestine's embassy in Delhi, and recounted significant meetings with Yasser Arafat and Mahmoud Abbas during Singh's political career.

The diplomat, who laid a wreath at the Congress headquarters on behalf of Palestine, highlighted Singh's contributions, including inaugurating the embassy in 2012, and expressed unity with Indians in mourning the respected leader.

