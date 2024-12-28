Left Menu

Diplomat Reflects on Manmohan Singh's Legacy in Palestine Relations

Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer, Palestine's charge d'affaires to India, paid tribute to former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, acknowledging his key role in strengthening Palestine-India ties and supporting the establishment of the Palestinian embassy in Delhi. Singh's legacy in aiding Palestine was honored by Jazer on behalf of Palestine.

Updated: 28-12-2024 15:47 IST
Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer
  • Country:
  • India

Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer, the charge d'affaires of the Palestine embassy in India, honored former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Friday, recognizing his support for the Palestinian cause.

Jazer emphasized Singh's pivotal role in securing land for Palestine's embassy in Delhi, and recounted significant meetings with Yasser Arafat and Mahmoud Abbas during Singh's political career.

The diplomat, who laid a wreath at the Congress headquarters on behalf of Palestine, highlighted Singh's contributions, including inaugurating the embassy in 2012, and expressed unity with Indians in mourning the respected leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

