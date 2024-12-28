NCW Launches Investigation into University Assault Case
The National Commission for Women has formed a fact-finding committee to investigate the alleged sexual assault of an Anna University student. The panel, led by NCW member Mamta Kumari and ex-DGP Praveen Dixit, will assess the incident and recommend preventive measures during their upcoming visit to Chennai.
- Country:
- India
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has initiated an investigation into an alleged sexual assault on a student at Anna University. A fact-finding committee comprising NCW member Mamta Kumari and former Maharashtra DGP Praveen Dixit has been established.
Chaired by Vijaya Rahatkar, the NCW seeks to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident and evaluate actions taken by authorities. The committee plans to visit Chennai on December 30, 2024, to gather crucial information.
The investigation includes interviews with key stakeholders, including the victim, her family, and associated NGOs. The NCW had already taken suo moto cognizance of the serious matter, highlighting its commitment to preventing similar offenses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
