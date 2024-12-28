CBI's Bribery Bust: ED Officer on the Run

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a search at the residence of an assistant director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Shimla after he managed to escape during a sting operation. The officer is accused of receiving a significant bribe from a businessman embroiled in a money laundering case.

The operation took place after a businessman filed a complaint alleging extortion, prompting CBI agents to set up a trap. In a planned operation, the businessman was instructed to hand over a bribe of Rs 55 lakh in cash, with CBI officials ready to apprehend the officer upon receipt of the money.

Unbeknownst to them, the accused officer, who was on deputation from the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), became suspicious and fled the scene with the cash. Despite an extensive manhunt, including technical surveillance, the officer remains at large. The CBI has since arrested his brother, and inquiries continue while the ED relocates involved officers to Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)