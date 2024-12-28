Kerala Sanctions Additional Rs 211 Crore for Local Governance
The Kerala government has allocated an additional Rs 211 crore to local self-government institutions. This fund targets village, block, and district panchayats, municipalities, and corporations, emphasizing the state's commitment to public service despite financial challenges posed by central policies, as stated by Finance Minister K N Balagopal.
In a significant move to bolster local governance, the Kerala government has sanctioned an extra Rs 211 crore to support local self-government institutions. This decision reinforces the state's commitment to catering to public requirements, a sentiment echoed by Finance Minister K N Balagopal.
Specific allocations include Rs 150 crore for village panchayats, Rs 10 crore for block panchayats, Rs 7 crore for district panchayats, Rs 26 crore for municipalities, and Rs 28 crore for corporations. This additional funding acts as an installment to the general-purpose fund, vital for various local governance needs.
Despite the challenge of a financial crunch stemming from central government policies, Kerala's administration has pledged to maintain the approved financial support to local self-governments. So far, Rs 10,011 crore has been distributed to these entities this financial year, underlining the state's resolve to protect and enhance local governance infrastructures.
