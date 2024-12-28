Kerala Sanctions Additional Rs 211 Crore for Local Governance

In a significant move to bolster local governance, the Kerala government has sanctioned an extra Rs 211 crore to support local self-government institutions. This decision reinforces the state's commitment to catering to public requirements, a sentiment echoed by Finance Minister K N Balagopal.

Specific allocations include Rs 150 crore for village panchayats, Rs 10 crore for block panchayats, Rs 7 crore for district panchayats, Rs 26 crore for municipalities, and Rs 28 crore for corporations. This additional funding acts as an installment to the general-purpose fund, vital for various local governance needs.

Despite the challenge of a financial crunch stemming from central government policies, Kerala's administration has pledged to maintain the approved financial support to local self-governments. So far, Rs 10,011 crore has been distributed to these entities this financial year, underlining the state's resolve to protect and enhance local governance infrastructures.

(With inputs from agencies.)