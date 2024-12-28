Manipur Security Forces Launch Extensive Search Amid Recovery of Weapons
Security forces in Manipur's Imphal East district initiated a widespread search for armed individuals involved in recent shootings. Combined forces, including police and military, participated. A significant arms cache was discovered near Muallum village. However, operations faced local resistance and some teams were forced to withdraw.
In a bid to apprehend armed suspects linked to recent shootings in Manipur's Thamnapokpi and Sanasabi, security forces launched an extensive search operation in Imphal East district. Teams comprising police, Army, CRPF, and BSF combed Yaingangpokpi and nearby hilly terrains.
Authorities remain steadfast in their mission to rid the area of miscreants, declaring operations will persist until complete clearance is achieved. However, security forces faced hindrance when tribal women stopped a team near Saibol village, forcing a retreat.
In a related development, officials reported the recovery of a substantial arms cache in the Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district. Items seized include an INSAS rifle, a 9 mm pistol, and a single-barrel rifle, all forwarded to Singhat police station for legal processing.
