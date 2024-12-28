Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Threat at Samajwadi Party MP's Residence Sparks Widespread Attention

A man allegedly threatened Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman, prompting the police to lodge a case. The incident, reported by Kamil, a household worker, involved trespass and criminal intimidation. Zia Ur Rehman, previously implicated in a deadly clash, faces separate allegations of electricity theft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 28-12-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 19:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A man allegedly trespassed into the residence of Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman, leveling threats against him, according to police reports released on Saturday.

The incident unfolded when an unidentified young man entered Rehman's Sambhal home, as per the account of Kamil, a worker at Rehman's residence. The suspect allegedly used abusive language, prompting police to file a case under various sections related to criminal activity.

Rehman, who has claimed to be wrongfully accused in an unrelated case linked to violence last November, recently faced additional allegations concerning electricity theft. His legal troubles continue as local authorities proceed with an anti-encroachment drive at his property.

(With inputs from agencies.)

