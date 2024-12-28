Broadband Businessman's Extortion Case Cracked
Three individuals were arrested for allegedly extorting Rs 50 lakh from a businessman in Gurugram. After initial demands and payment of Rs 5 lakh, the victim reported the crime. An investigation led to the arrest of Ravi, Mohit Kumar, and Amit in Uttar Pradesh's Bhagpat district as the culprits.
- Country:
- India
In a recent development, three individuals have been arrested for attempting to extort Rs 50 lakh from a businessman in Gurugram, as confirmed by local police on Saturday. The incident unfolded when the victim received a threatening call demanding the hefty amount, prompting him to initially pay Rs 5 lakh out of fear for his and his family's safety.
According to authorities, the incident was reported on December 16, leading to the registration of an FIR at the Rajendra Park Police Station after the extortionists made further demands. The suspect list included Ravi, Mohit Kumar, and Amit, who were apprehended in Bhagpat district, Uttar Pradesh.
During interrogation, it emerged that Ravi, with prior knowledge of the victim, believed him to be wealthy, thus orchestrating the extortion plan with his associates. Police spokespersons assure that further investigations are ongoing to unravel more details about the criminal act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- extortion
- Gurugram
- arrest
- broadband
- businessman
- threatened
- Ravi
- Mohit Kumar
- Amit
- Bhagpat district
ALSO READ
Travis Timmerman's Miraculous Release from Assad's Prison in Syria
Ricky Ponting Hails Travis Head as the Next Gilchrist
High-Stakes Connections: Prince Andrew's Ties with Controversial Chinese Businessman
Chinese Businessman Barred From UK Amid Spy Allegations Linked to Prince Andrew
U.S. Citizen Rescued from Syria: Travis Timmerman's Homecoming