Left Menu

Broadband Businessman's Extortion Case Cracked

Three individuals were arrested for allegedly extorting Rs 50 lakh from a businessman in Gurugram. After initial demands and payment of Rs 5 lakh, the victim reported the crime. An investigation led to the arrest of Ravi, Mohit Kumar, and Amit in Uttar Pradesh's Bhagpat district as the culprits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 28-12-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 19:29 IST
Broadband Businessman's Extortion Case Cracked
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, three individuals have been arrested for attempting to extort Rs 50 lakh from a businessman in Gurugram, as confirmed by local police on Saturday. The incident unfolded when the victim received a threatening call demanding the hefty amount, prompting him to initially pay Rs 5 lakh out of fear for his and his family's safety.

According to authorities, the incident was reported on December 16, leading to the registration of an FIR at the Rajendra Park Police Station after the extortionists made further demands. The suspect list included Ravi, Mohit Kumar, and Amit, who were apprehended in Bhagpat district, Uttar Pradesh.

During interrogation, it emerged that Ravi, with prior knowledge of the victim, believed him to be wealthy, thus orchestrating the extortion plan with his associates. Police spokespersons assure that further investigations are ongoing to unravel more details about the criminal act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
2
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
3
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024