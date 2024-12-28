Broadband Businessman's Extortion Case Cracked

In a recent development, three individuals have been arrested for attempting to extort Rs 50 lakh from a businessman in Gurugram, as confirmed by local police on Saturday. The incident unfolded when the victim received a threatening call demanding the hefty amount, prompting him to initially pay Rs 5 lakh out of fear for his and his family's safety.

According to authorities, the incident was reported on December 16, leading to the registration of an FIR at the Rajendra Park Police Station after the extortionists made further demands. The suspect list included Ravi, Mohit Kumar, and Amit, who were apprehended in Bhagpat district, Uttar Pradesh.

During interrogation, it emerged that Ravi, with prior knowledge of the victim, believed him to be wealthy, thus orchestrating the extortion plan with his associates. Police spokespersons assure that further investigations are ongoing to unravel more details about the criminal act.

(With inputs from agencies.)