Cracking Down on Amritsar's Narco-Terror Network: Grenade Attacks and Arrests

The Punjab Police have made significant headway in tackling a narco-terrorism network suspected of orchestrating a grenade attack on the Islamabad police station in Amritsar. Two individuals, Gurjeet Singh and Baljit Singh, have been detained for their alleged involvement in the attack, as revealed by Punjab Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav. The operation comes amid a rising trend of such incidents.

This daring attack, which took place in the early hours of December 17, fortunately, resulted in no casualties. The investigation has tied the incident to a larger operation run by foreign controllers, pointing towards a supply chain from Pakistan distributing drugs and weapons through local operatives. The special operation cell of Amritsar has been integral in exposing this network.

Further probing is in progress to expose the full scale of the network and identify the key players, including any terrorist organizations involved. Recent developments following the arrest of these suspects include the seizure of 1.4 kg of heroin, a grenade, and firearms. The police continue to urge stringent policing to prevent more such attacks.

