Left Menu

Cracking Down on Amritsar's Narco-Terror Network: Grenade Attacks and Arrests

The Punjab Police arrested two individuals linked to a grenade attack on the Islamabad police station in Amritsar. The incident is connected to a broader narco-terror module importing drugs and weapons from Pakistan. Investigations aim to uncover the network's full scope and the foreign-based instigators involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-12-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 20:13 IST
Cracking Down on Amritsar's Narco-Terror Network: Grenade Attacks and Arrests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police have made significant headway in tackling a narco-terrorism network suspected of orchestrating a grenade attack on the Islamabad police station in Amritsar. Two individuals, Gurjeet Singh and Baljit Singh, have been detained for their alleged involvement in the attack, as revealed by Punjab Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav. The operation comes amid a rising trend of such incidents.

This daring attack, which took place in the early hours of December 17, fortunately, resulted in no casualties. The investigation has tied the incident to a larger operation run by foreign controllers, pointing towards a supply chain from Pakistan distributing drugs and weapons through local operatives. The special operation cell of Amritsar has been integral in exposing this network.

Further probing is in progress to expose the full scale of the network and identify the key players, including any terrorist organizations involved. Recent developments following the arrest of these suspects include the seizure of 1.4 kg of heroin, a grenade, and firearms. The police continue to urge stringent policing to prevent more such attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
2
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
3
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024