Turkey and U.S. Discuss Syrian Transition and Kurdish Militia Concerns

In recent discussions, Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan engaged with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, focusing on the importance of collaborating with Syria's new government to ensure an orderly transition period, as reported by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

During the phone call, Fidan clearly communicated to Blinken that Ankara stands firm on its position against allowing the Kurdish YPG militia to seek shelter within Syrian borders, as per a ministry spokesperson's statement.

This dialogue highlights ongoing diplomatic endeavors to address regional security concerns and the stabilization of Syria amidst complex geopolitical dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)