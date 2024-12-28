Bihar Police Undergoes Major Reshuffle with 62 IPS Officers Transferred
The Bihar government has reshuffled 62 IPS officers, including three additional directors general, to different roles. Notable changes include Patna SSP Rajiv Mishra becoming DIG of the Anti-Terrorist Squad and Kundan Krishnan gaining additional responsibilities in the Special Task Force.
The Bihar government has undertaken a significant reshuffle in the police ranks, transferring 62 IPS officers. This includes major shifts among senior positions, affecting posts such as the Anti-Terrorist Squad and Special Task Force.
Among the notable changes is the transfer of Rajiv Mishra, who, after being promoted to DIG rank, assumes the responsibilities of DIG of the Anti-Terrorist Squad. Mishra's former position as Patna SSP will be filled by Avakash Kumar, who steps in from his role as Superintendent of Police of the CID.
Further changes see Senior IPS officer Kundan Krishnan taking on additional duties within the Special Task Force, and several other officers being reassigned to key positions to enhance the administration's operational efficiency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
