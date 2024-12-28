Rally Erupts in Beed Over Sarpanch's Murder, Sparks Political Tensions
A large protest erupted in Beed, Maharashtra, over the brutal murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Amidst accusations pointing to political figures, the public, along with various political leaders, demanded justice. Allegations against high-profile individuals have intensified tensions within the ruling coalition.
- Country:
- India
Massive protests unfolded in Beed city, Maharashtra, as people gathered to condemn the brutal murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the Massajog sarpanch. The incident, which has caused public outrage, involves controversial accusations against key political figures.
Political leaders, including Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange and several local MLAs, joined the protest, voicing demands for the arrest of Walmik Karad, an associate of local politician Dhananjay Munde, who is embroiled in allegations related to the murder.
As the demonstrators demanded justice, accusations of extortion and political influence over the case have raised concerns about impartial investigations, fueling tensions within the ruling coalition and sparking calls for ministerial resignations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Constitutional Debate Sparks Political Tensions in Lok Sabha
Mumbai to become country’s fintech capital in the coming years: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis at the World Hindu Economic Forum.
New Appointment in Maharashtra CM Office: Ashwini Bhide Takes Charge
Tax Turmoil: Italy's Revenue Chief Resigns Amid Political Tensions
BJP Maharashtra Conclave: Youth Outreach & Leadership Felicitation