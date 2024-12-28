Left Menu

Rally Erupts in Beed Over Sarpanch's Murder, Sparks Political Tensions

A large protest erupted in Beed, Maharashtra, over the brutal murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Amidst accusations pointing to political figures, the public, along with various political leaders, demanded justice. Allegations against high-profile individuals have intensified tensions within the ruling coalition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 28-12-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 21:31 IST
Rally Erupts in Beed Over Sarpanch's Murder, Sparks Political Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Massive protests unfolded in Beed city, Maharashtra, as people gathered to condemn the brutal murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the Massajog sarpanch. The incident, which has caused public outrage, involves controversial accusations against key political figures.

Political leaders, including Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange and several local MLAs, joined the protest, voicing demands for the arrest of Walmik Karad, an associate of local politician Dhananjay Munde, who is embroiled in allegations related to the murder.

As the demonstrators demanded justice, accusations of extortion and political influence over the case have raised concerns about impartial investigations, fueling tensions within the ruling coalition and sparking calls for ministerial resignations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
2
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024