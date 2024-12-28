Justice At Speed: Maharashtra's Swift Action in Child Kidnap-Murder Case

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has appointed renowned lawyer Ujjwal Nikam to represent the government in the sensational case of the kidnapping and murder of a 12-year-old girl from Kalyan.

The Chief Minister has pledged a determined pursuit of justice, instructing the Thane police commissioner to ensure the chargesheet is filed within a 30-day timeframe, according to BJP Vice President Amarjeet Mishra. Devendra Fadnavis assured the victim's family of the state's unwavering support and emphasized severe actions against the culprits.

The case has caught public attention following the arrest of the main accused, Vishal Gawli, his wife, and another person involved. The Thane Police have intensified the charges by applying the POCSO Act. Lawmaker Mishra insisted, "This case goes beyond a single family, standing as a testament to the security and justice due to all daughters."

(With inputs from agencies.)