Haryana Boosts Compensation for Fallen Soldiers

The Haryana government has announced a significant increase in compensation for army and CAPF personnel killed in action, raising the ex-gratia amount to Rs 1 crore. This decision comes as part of efforts to honor the sacrifices of soldiers and support their families.

In a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the proposal to double the previous amount of Rs 50 lakh was approved. Officials stated that the revised compensation reflects the state's commitment to recognizing the bravery and service of its personnel.

The ex-gratia grant applies to the families or next of kin of Armed Forces personnel killed during battle, war operations, terrorist attacks, or service in the United Nations Peacekeeping Force. Similarly, CAPF families will receive compensation for deaths during operational duties, including natural calamities and rescue missions.

(With inputs from agencies.)