Haryana Boosts Compensation for Fallen Soldiers
The Haryana government has increased the ex-gratia compensation for army and CAPF personnel from the state killed in action to Rs 1 crore, up from Rs 50 lakh. This decision was approved during a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to support families of those who died on duty.
The Haryana government has announced a significant increase in compensation for army and CAPF personnel killed in action, raising the ex-gratia amount to Rs 1 crore. This decision comes as part of efforts to honor the sacrifices of soldiers and support their families.
In a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the proposal to double the previous amount of Rs 50 lakh was approved. Officials stated that the revised compensation reflects the state's commitment to recognizing the bravery and service of its personnel.
The ex-gratia grant applies to the families or next of kin of Armed Forces personnel killed during battle, war operations, terrorist attacks, or service in the United Nations Peacekeeping Force. Similarly, CAPF families will receive compensation for deaths during operational duties, including natural calamities and rescue missions.
