Forgery Fiasco at Kolkata's MLA Hostel
BJP MLA Nikhil Ranjan Dey called for an investigation after three unknown individuals stayed at a Kolkata MLA Hostel using his recommendation letter. They were arrested for attempting extortion. Dey claims no connection and pledges cooperation. Police plan to take his statement.
In a startling case of forgery, BJP MLA Nikhil Ranjan Dey has demanded a thorough investigation after three individuals unknown to him managed to secure accommodation at the MLA Hostel in Kolkata using a recommendation letter purportedly from him.
The MLA from Cooch Behar Dakshin is now questioning how these individuals gained approval for their stay, urging the hostel superintendent for clarity. The trio was apprehended on Thursday after allegedly attempting to extort Rs 5 lakh from a resident in Kalna, falsely claiming affiliation with TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's office.
Authorities have confirmed the suspects used falsified documents to deceive their victim. Dey, asserting his innocence, has stated his willingness to cooperate fully with the police investigation as he awaits his potential summoning for a statement.
