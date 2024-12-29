Kim Jong Un's Bold New Year Strategy

In a decisive move before the new year, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un conducted a key policy-setting gathering of the ruling party, as reported by state media KCNA. The session highlighted the 'strongest' strategy in response to the United States, although details remain unspecified.

The report emphasized the growing trilateral alliance among South Korea, the U.S., and Japan, termed as a 'nuclear military bloc,' with South Korea acting as an 'anti-communism outpost' for the U.S. This development dictates North Korea's future actions, according to official statements.

Additionally, the December 23-27 meeting reviewed the country's response to recent floods, focusing on relocating affected individuals to Pyongyang. The North Korean government pledged to enhance relations with 'friendly' nations and concluded a year marked by notable diplomatic engagements, including a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

(With inputs from agencies.)