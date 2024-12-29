Left Menu

Tragic Mishap Amid Dense Fog on Dhammour Road

A 62-year-old man named Gyan Prakash Jaiswal was killed in a hit-and-run incident during a morning walk amid dense fog. The tragedy occurred near the bypass overbridge on Dhammour Road. Police are conducting legal proceedings and are attempting to identify the vehicle involved.

Updated: 29-12-2024 08:59 IST
In a tragic incident on Dhammour Road, a 62-year-old man was killed by an unidentified vehicle amid dense fog on Sunday morning, police reported.

The victim, Gyan Prakash Jaiswal, was on his routine morning walk when the accident happened near the bypass overbridge. His body, severely crushed, was discovered on the roadside, according to authorities.

Sub-inspector RC Yadav from the Amethi police station disclosed that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, Yadav assured that efforts are underway to identify the vehicle responsible for this fatal accident.

