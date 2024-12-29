Tragic Mishap Amid Dense Fog on Dhammour Road

In a tragic incident on Dhammour Road, a 62-year-old man was killed by an unidentified vehicle amid dense fog on Sunday morning, police reported.

The victim, Gyan Prakash Jaiswal, was on his routine morning walk when the accident happened near the bypass overbridge. His body, severely crushed, was discovered on the roadside, according to authorities.

Sub-inspector RC Yadav from the Amethi police station disclosed that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, Yadav assured that efforts are underway to identify the vehicle responsible for this fatal accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)