Left Menu

Forgery Unveiled: Land Order Falsification in Ballia

Shiv Shankar Yadav of Ballia is charged with forging a land-related order supposedly from the SDM. The complaint by Sadar SDM Atreya Mishra claims the order lacks his signature. The case is under investigation by Bansdih Road police, who promise thorough scrutiny and appropriate action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 29-12-2024 12:02 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 12:02 IST
Forgery Unveiled: Land Order Falsification in Ballia
  • Country:
  • India

A resident of Ballia district, Shiv Shankar Yadav, faces legal trouble after being accused of fabricating a land-related order, allegedly issued by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), authorities announced on Sunday.

Yadav, from Udho Davani village in the Bansdih Road area, is charged under sections 319(2) and 318(4) of the BNS, following a complaint filed by Sadar SDM Atreya Mishra. Mishra revealed that the application submitted by Yadav concerning land measurement, dated May 21, 2024, contained an order falsely attributed to him, as it lacked his signature.

Shoa Akhilesh Pandey from the Bansdih Road Police Station stated that the ongoing investigation aims to verify the allegations, ensuring appropriate actions are taken upon validation of the claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

 Pakistan
2
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

 India
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024