Forgery Unveiled: Land Order Falsification in Ballia

A resident of Ballia district, Shiv Shankar Yadav, faces legal trouble after being accused of fabricating a land-related order, allegedly issued by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), authorities announced on Sunday.

Yadav, from Udho Davani village in the Bansdih Road area, is charged under sections 319(2) and 318(4) of the BNS, following a complaint filed by Sadar SDM Atreya Mishra. Mishra revealed that the application submitted by Yadav concerning land measurement, dated May 21, 2024, contained an order falsely attributed to him, as it lacked his signature.

Shoa Akhilesh Pandey from the Bansdih Road Police Station stated that the ongoing investigation aims to verify the allegations, ensuring appropriate actions are taken upon validation of the claims.

