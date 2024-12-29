Left Menu

Breaking Arrest: Targeted Killers Trapped in Punjab

Punjab Police arrested five associates of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Amritpal Bath gangs, thwarting their plans for targeted killings. Four weapons, including a Glock 9mm pistol, were recovered. The arrests mark a breakthrough in understanding the gangs' networks, with ongoing investigations into their operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-12-2024 13:13 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 13:13 IST
Breaking Arrest: Targeted Killers Trapped in Punjab
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police arrested five associates linked to the notorious Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Amritpal Bath gangs, officials reported on Sunday.

A cache of four weapons, notably a Glock 9mm pistol, was seized during the operation, revealed Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, on platform X.

Initial investigations point to orchestrated plans for targeted killings by the accused, with further probes set to uncover the depth of the gangs' networks, DGP Yadav confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

 Pakistan
2
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

 India
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024