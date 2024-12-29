Breaking Arrest: Targeted Killers Trapped in Punjab
Punjab Police arrested five associates of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Amritpal Bath gangs, thwarting their plans for targeted killings. Four weapons, including a Glock 9mm pistol, were recovered. The arrests mark a breakthrough in understanding the gangs' networks, with ongoing investigations into their operations.
In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police arrested five associates linked to the notorious Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Amritpal Bath gangs, officials reported on Sunday.
A cache of four weapons, notably a Glock 9mm pistol, was seized during the operation, revealed Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, on platform X.
Initial investigations point to orchestrated plans for targeted killings by the accused, with further probes set to uncover the depth of the gangs' networks, DGP Yadav confirmed.
