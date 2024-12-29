Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Rohingya Refugee Standoff: Human Rights Commission's Stand-Off

Sri Lanka's Human Rights Commission has written to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, alleging denial of access to Rohingya refugees at a military camp. After the Sri Lanka Navy rescued over 100 Rohingyas, the government suspects a human trafficking racket. The Commission emphasizes its right to monitor detention conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 29-12-2024 15:26 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 15:26 IST
Sri Lanka's Rohingya Refugee Standoff: Human Rights Commission's Stand-Off
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka has expressed concern over being denied entry to observe conditions of Rohingya refugees held at a military camp. President Anura Kumara Dissanayake received a formal letter pointing out the issue.

Earlier, the Sri Lanka Navy had rescued over 100 Rohingya people in the northeastern seas. The government suspects their arrival may be linked to human trafficking activities.

The Commission asserts its mandate covers monitoring all detained individuals, including asylum seekers, and has called for explanations from the officials obstructing their work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

 Pakistan
2
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

 India
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024