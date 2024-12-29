Sri Lanka's Rohingya Refugee Standoff: Human Rights Commission's Stand-Off
Sri Lanka's Human Rights Commission has written to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, alleging denial of access to Rohingya refugees at a military camp. After the Sri Lanka Navy rescued over 100 Rohingyas, the government suspects a human trafficking racket. The Commission emphasizes its right to monitor detention conditions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 29-12-2024 15:26 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 15:26 IST
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka has expressed concern over being denied entry to observe conditions of Rohingya refugees held at a military camp. President Anura Kumara Dissanayake received a formal letter pointing out the issue.
Earlier, the Sri Lanka Navy had rescued over 100 Rohingya people in the northeastern seas. The government suspects their arrival may be linked to human trafficking activities.
The Commission asserts its mandate covers monitoring all detained individuals, including asylum seekers, and has called for explanations from the officials obstructing their work.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Congress Protests: Detentions and Demands for Justice
Congress' Bold Showdown in Uttar Pradesh: Protests, Detentions, and Political Drama
CBI Cracks Down on Corruption: High-Profile Detentions in Mumbai
Preventive Detention Sparks Controversy in Gujarat
Anticipated Return of 1 Million Syrian Refugees by 2025