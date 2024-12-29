Sri Lanka's Rohingya Refugee Standoff: Human Rights Commission's Stand-Off

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka has expressed concern over being denied entry to observe conditions of Rohingya refugees held at a military camp. President Anura Kumara Dissanayake received a formal letter pointing out the issue.

Earlier, the Sri Lanka Navy had rescued over 100 Rohingya people in the northeastern seas. The government suspects their arrival may be linked to human trafficking activities.

The Commission asserts its mandate covers monitoring all detained individuals, including asylum seekers, and has called for explanations from the officials obstructing their work.

(With inputs from agencies.)